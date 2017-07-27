Olivia Wilde Honored That J-Law Vomited During 1984

Jennifer Lawrence recently threw up while watching the Broadway play 1984 — and Olivia Wilde says she’s “honored.”

The visually unsettling adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel includes extreme torture scenes, as well as special effects such as strobe lights, sudden blackouts and jackhammer sounds.

It has caused multiple audience members to become sick since its opening last month.

Jennifer Lawrence attended a performance this week but left her seat and vomited in the lobby. Not because of the play though, because she had the stomach flu.

Throughout the play’s run, numerous audience members have fainted, thrown up and screamed at the actors from their seats during performances, and some even got arrested after a heated post-show argument.