Chipotle Is Testing A Drive-Thru In Ohio

July 27, 2017 11:49 AM By Aly Tanner
Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly going to test a drive-thru window at an Ohio location, according to Food & Wine magazine

The fast casual chain has been fighting a lot of bad press for the last several years after outbreaks of norovirus, E. Coli and salmonella have caused customers to become ill. 

The drive-thru window is perhaps a way to gain back some customer loyalty. Food & Wine reports the Ohio location is yet to be named. 

Everyone will call it a drive-thru, but Chipotle is dubbing the feature a “vehicular pickup window.” (We’ll see if that catches on.)

Would you rather use a drive-thru at Chipotle?  Or do you like watching the employees make your food?

