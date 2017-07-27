Chipotle Is Testing A Drive-Thru In Ohio

From Cleveland 19 –

Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly going to test a drive-thru window at an Ohio location, according to Food & Wine magazine.

The fast casual chain has been fighting a lot of bad press for the last several years after outbreaks of norovirus, E. Coli and salmonella have caused customers to become ill.

The drive-thru window is perhaps a way to gain back some customer loyalty. Food & Wine reports the Ohio location is yet to be named.

Everyone will call it a drive-thru, but Chipotle is dubbing the feature a “vehicular pickup window.” (We’ll see if that catches on.)

Would you rather use a drive-thru at Chipotle? Or do you like watching the employees make your food?