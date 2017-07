Remember Macaulay Culkin from ‘Home Alone’ Fame?

and he grew up to look like this…

why has macaulay culkin turned into rickety cricket pic.twitter.com/ZJfHVYy1Ek — Jordan Close (@BammItsJordan) July 24, 2017

Yikes, right?

Well, look like Macaulay took the hint and got healthy. ┬áNow he looks like this…

We going to talk about how good Macaulay Culkin looks lately???? That's a bounce back that deserves hella recognition pic.twitter.com/MzYsIo7HKR — tara. (@supdicklips) July 25, 2017

I mean…just look how good he looks!

GOD BLESS AMERICA – AND ALL THE BEAUTIFUL MACAULAY CULKIN'S IN IT pic.twitter.com/MBKXh3SJIL — Adem Eve (@AdemEve) July 26, 2017

Keep up the good work, Kevin!