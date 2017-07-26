Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate is 3 Months Pregnant: Report

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate is three months pregnant, according to a new report in Us Weekly.

This would mean the power couple would welcome another child early next year. They decided to seek out surrogacy as an option because Kardashian suffers from an issue with her uterine wall that could make another pregnancy life-threatening.

While this happy news is great for the couple, it doesn’t seem to match up with TMZ’s original timeline, as they reported West and Kardashian had only hired the surrogate in late June, according to Complex. It could also mean that the outlet only learned the news at that time, but the couple hired the surrogate much earlier, making the three-month pregnancy news a real possibility.