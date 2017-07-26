Josh Avsec Finally Meets His Match!

Friend of The Jeremiah and Jeff Show, Josh Avsec finally met his match!

Two weeks ago, we had Josh on the show (check it out here) to talk about his crazy Tinder journey. He and Michelle Arendas matched on tinder 3 years ago and kept up the ruse of excuses after they would respond to each other months after the last response.

Josh then tweeted his conversation with Michelle saying one day, he’d meet her and it would be epic…Well…Epic it was.

Tinder saw the viral tweet and told them enough was enough and to pick a place to meet….they picked Maui!

But just before their adventure to Hawaii, the two star crossed lovers (who are both seniors at Kent State University) met on Good Morning America.

Check out the video!