Would A Rose By Any Other Name Smell As Sweet?

July 25, 2017 6:10 AM
(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just days after news broke in Cleveland that Kyrie Irving requested a trade, The Cavaliers made some moves alone. While the All Star Point Guard was on his “Nike Kyrie World Tour” in Asia, The Cavaliers (finally) named Koby Altman the General Manager. And his first order of business? Woo Former MVP Derrick Rose to Cleveland. Rose will sign a 1 year 2.1 Million Dollar Deal with the Cavs.

Rose has a colored past for sure so the reactions in Cleveland were somewhat split:

Rose averaged 18 points this past season in the 64 games he played as a New York Knick.

 

