Would A Rose By Any Other Name Smell As Sweet?

Just days after news broke in Cleveland that Kyrie Irving requested a trade, The Cavaliers made some moves alone. While the All Star Point Guard was on his “Nike Kyrie World Tour” in Asia, The Cavaliers (finally) named Koby Altman the General Manager. And his first order of business? Woo Former MVP Derrick Rose to Cleveland. Rose will sign a 1 year 2.1 Million Dollar Deal with the Cavs.

It's Official! Derrick Rose is a Cavalier. He will get a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million.https://t.co/1i16fXJeyZ pic.twitter.com/kio5vVJACd — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 24, 2017

Rose has a colored past for sure so the reactions in Cleveland were somewhat split:

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

Introducing the Air Derrick Rose, available at Walgreens & CVS. #BigBawlerBrand pic.twitter.com/vGbdGUke5M — Denlesks (@Denlesks) July 24, 2017

Wonder if Derrick Rose got somebody else to pass his physical exam for the Cavs today, like he did back in college — Kareem Tryptamine (@KTryptamine) July 25, 2017

Derrick Rose joined the cavs because Lebron told him "aye bruh, no worries of injury here, you don't have to put effort in until April" — Nurse Brendan (@LeBrendan216) July 25, 2017

@drose officially a Cavalier . Now thats good news, kyrie thought he wasn't replaceable huh.#DefendtheLand — @PRICELESSPaace (@Paace1) July 25, 2017

All people do is hate on Derrick Rose but after all those injuries he is still averaging 18 points 😊 — SPLASH (@splash13dlo) July 25, 2017

Rose averaged 18 points this past season in the 64 games he played as a New York Knick.