Judah & The Lion is in Cleveland on Tuesday opening up for Incubus and Jimmy Eat World at Blossom Music Center!

PICTURES: Judah And The Lion – Live In Studio

Judah and the guys were kind enough to stop by the Q104 studio in the morning to play their hit ‘Take It All Back‘ for us live, stripped down.

Their live rendition is a can’t miss, awesome performance. Watch them perform ‘Take It All Back‘ above!