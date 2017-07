“LOL, no one likes you” was the tweet that did in Teigen.

Since 2011 Teigen has been delivering sick burns to Donald Trump. Now, it seems the President of the United States of America has had enough.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

To be fair, President Trump has been on a blocking spree lately, making Twitter his “safe space.”

