Trailer For Jeffrey Dahmer Movie Filmed In Northeast Ohio Has Been Released

The trailer for a movie about the life for Jeffrey Dahmer before he became an infamous serial killer debuted at Comic Con on Saturday.

“My Friend Dahmer” is based on the 2012 graphic novel by the same name, which was written by the killer’s real-life high school friend John “Derf” Backderf.

Dahmer attended Revere High School in Richfield and lived with his parents in Bath Township. The movie was shot around Northeast Ohio and includes Dahmer’s actual childhood home.

(Remember when that home was up for rent during the RNC?!)

The movie will hit theaters this fall. Watch the teaser-trailer below: