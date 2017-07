A dump truck carrying a load of dough began spilling over on Monday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said heat caused the dough to rise.

D'oh! Truck hauling dough lost some when the heat made it rise. Thanks to @wspd1pio for the pics – scene is clear now! 🍞🍕🥖 pic.twitter.com/QX7lNkxKsw — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) July 25, 2017

Bova later tweeted that the expanding, doughy mass had successfully been cleared off the roadway. No one was hurt in the incident.