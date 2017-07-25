Microsoft Paint Is Not Dead Yet!

Microsoft will not kill off MS Paint after it was reported yesterday.

Microsoft said that it would “deprecate” the app and remove it from future versions of Windows. This made waves on social media where people took to show their unhappiness.

RIP MS Paint. RIP our childhoods pic.twitter.com/UpNYEDe4cA — Ramsha (@Economistaken) July 24, 2017

Rest in peace mspaint, you made memes possible, and therefore revolutionary politics — will to flower (@mikedelic) July 24, 2017

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 — Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

I just designed an undeniably sick/slick af album cover using only a hella basic image editor and MS Paint — Sam (@samarreolacv) July 16, 2017

My friend made this in response to my recent tweets. MS Paint is a magical tool. pic.twitter.com/hvhdzSXphz — King Zorgon (@praiseKNGZRGN) July 16, 2017

But Microsoft has now made clear that it will be sticking around …. but in a different form.

The app has been a part of Windows for 32 years, but now will be taken out of the main operating system and put in the app store (FOR FREE), and will be partially replaced by a new app called Paint 3D.

“Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. “If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.”