Microsoft Paint Is Not Dead Yet!

Microsoft will not kill off MS Paint after it was reported yesterday.
Microsoft said that it would “deprecate” the app and remove it from future versions of Windows. This made waves on social media where people took to show their unhappiness.
But Microsoft has now made clear that it will be sticking around …. but in a different form.
The app has been a part of Windows for 32 years, but now will be taken out of the main operating system and put in the app store (FOR FREE), and will be partially replaced by a new app called Paint 3D.
“Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. “If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.”