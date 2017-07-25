Fifth Harmony Bring Gucci Mane to Late Night, Reveal New Album Title

By Jon Wiederhorn

“Meet the newest member of Fifth Harmony,” tweeted Gucci Mane regarding the song “Down,” his collaboration with the girl group. Last night (July 24), the ladies took the song to the late night TV stage and brought Gucci along.

It was Fifth Harmony’s first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and before their performance, the host announced that their new album will be self-titled and will drop on August 25.

The album will be the follow-up to 2016’s 7/27 and the group’s first music since the quartet — Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke group — parted ways with Camila Cabello in December 2016.

Watch Fifth Harmony perform “Down” with Gucci Mane below: