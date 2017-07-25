Celebrate Global McDelivery Day With McDonald’s Apparel

What is the McDelivery Collection?

The McDelivery Collection is a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever you order McDelivery.

Whether you’re snuggled up on your couch and craving a Big Mac or hanging in the park with friends and want some fries to share, the McDelivery Collection is designed to savor and enjoy the delivery experience.

McDonald’s is giving these items away for FREE to customers who order McDelivery on July 26th from participating restaurants in select cities (we’ll find out where in Cleveland at 4:00 TODAY!)

MORE INFO HERE

Here’s a sample of what you can purchase (or even win from McDonald’s!)

How do I get my hands on the McDelivery Collection?

In select cities around the world on July 26th (Cleveland included!) in celebration of Global McDelivery Day, the free McDelivery Collection from these participating restaurants will be available for one-day-only for those who order McDonald’s through UberEATS.

In addition to the McDelivery Collection global giveaway on July 26th, McDonald’s will be surprising thousands of fans with special deliveries and other fun McDonald’s moments.