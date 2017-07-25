America Ninja Warrior Cleveland Finals FREE Watch Party Fundraiser!

For several days this spring, Public Square turned into Ninja Central as the most intense obstacle course yet was constructed on the Superior Avenue portion of the square.

The taping was filled with hundreds of excited fans, who screamed their hearts out supporting the daring men and women who took on the insane physical challenge.

WATCH: Jeremiah & Jeff Run The America Ninja Warrior Course

Now – the Greater Cleveland Film Commission is putting on a watch party for Clevelanders to watch the finals filmed in Cleveland together!

Cleveland Finals Watch Party Fundraiser

Monday, August 14th

7:00-11:00pm

The Corner Alley Downtown

402 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114

We’d like to invite you, your family and your friends to be a part of this event. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

We’ll have local ninjas who participated in the show on hand to take pictures and maybe even sign a few autographs.

PICTURES: America Ninja Warrior In Cleveland

Our friends at WKYC Channel 3 will be on hand to join in the fun with giveaways, live spots, and more!

A portion of the food and bar sales for the night will be donated to our organization to help us continue our mission to bring projects like “American Ninja Warrior” to Cleveland. We’re the only nonprofit dedicated to bringing jobs and economic impact to the region through media production, and receive no funds from the projects we bring to Northeast Ohio.

Register here with your name and the names of your guests to secure a spot at this FREE event!