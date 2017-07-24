This Isn’t What Dreams Are Made Of – Hilary Duff Robbed

July 24, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Hilary Duff
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Actress Hilary Duff attends the "Younger" season four premiere party on June 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Hilary Duff  learned the hard way about the danger of posting vacation pics on Instagram — it sets up her empty crib as an easy target for crooks on the hunt for high-end jewelry.

TMZ was told someone broke into Hilary’s Bev Hills pad late Wednesday. Someone broke through a door, rooted around and discovered Hilary’s stash. The alarm never went off.

TMZ sources say the thief or thieves made off with bling worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Hilary and her fam were in Canada. She posted a bunch of pics and vids, making it clear she was out of the country. She’s still there, so cops still don’t know the extent of the heist.

Hilary joins a long list of celebs who were hit by burglars … including Scott Disick, Ronda Rousey and Michael B. Jordan.

See original post from TMZ here.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live