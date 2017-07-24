MillerCoors Canning Water For Red Cross

The MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide fresh drinking water to disaster zones.

The brewer pledged to provide the Red Cross with 2 million cans of water; however, Plant Manager Denise Quinn says she plans to continue the program after that goal is met.

Floods and hurricanes have a tendency to contaminate water supplies, causing water to be in extremely short supply, according to the American Red Cross.

MillerCoors hopes to assist that shortage by shipping cans of water to disaster areas within 72 hours of the event.

The canned water will be produced twice a year at the Trenton plant to ensure supplies do not run low.

