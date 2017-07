Not even the GOAT can keep up with a great white shark.

Michael Phelps kicked off Shark Week last night with a race against a shark in Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.

There was plenty of hype for this race. Many wondered how he would race a real live shark…..Well if you look at the video it was a CGI shark created from data obtained.

A super cool concept fell short of everyone’s expectations. And yeah….the Greatest Of All Time lost to the Great White.