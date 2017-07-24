John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber After Canceled Tour Dates

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going." July 24, 2017 6:17 PM
Photo: Theo Wargo / Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Earlier today (July 24) Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose tour dates.

This afternoon John Mayer took to social media to defend the decision.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going,” he wrote. “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

Check out Mayer’s tweets below.

