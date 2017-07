Bush’s Best is issuing a voluntary recall for some cans of baked beans that might have defective seams.

The recall covers certain batches of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. (MORE INFO)

If the seams are defective harmful bacteria could find a way to grow inside.

The 28-ounce cans all have an expiration date of June 2019 and the company recommends tossing them even if they look and smell okay.

The recall covers the whole country.