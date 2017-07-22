Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 22, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
3. Believer-Imagine Dragons
4. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
6. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
7. Issues-Julia Michaels
8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
9. Attention-Charlie Puth
10. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
11. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
12. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
13. Now or Never-Halsey
14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
15. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
16. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
17. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
18. Drink Up-Train
19. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
20. Give Love-Andy Grammar
