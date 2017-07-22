Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 22, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

3. Believer-Imagine Dragons

4. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

6. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

7. Issues-Julia Michaels

8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

9. Attention-Charlie Puth

10. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

11. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

12. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

13. Now or Never-Halsey

14. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

15. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

16. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

17. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

18. Drink Up-Train

19. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

20. Give Love-Andy Grammar

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.