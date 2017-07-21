Your Cleveland Weekend Preview

Finally Friday! So let’s hit the beach, get outside, and go to some awesome events. Here are some amazing things you need to check out this weekend:

Cleveland Indians: Hot dogs and birthdays!

The tribe is in town, and it’s dollar dog night! Try to set your record for most eaten, but make sure to enjoy yourself!

After the game, you’ll even get to enjoy some fireworks for their Rock ‘n’ Blast show – Rock together.

But it doesn’t stop there. On Sunday, it’s Slider’s birthday! It’s also a kids fun day, so bring the whole family!

Reminder: Saturday's game is sold out. Also nearing capacity tomorrow; hope to see you. Thank you for your support! https://t.co/IdH2UU6Ylb pic.twitter.com/mLV9PdnvZR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 21, 2017

Details here.

Art In The Park

Show off your art skills! Sidewalk chalk counts! You can check out all the details of the event here.

It's not all politics in Cleveland today. There are a number of silent art installations in the park. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/Byl3Ln5Of6 — Natalie DiBlasio (@ndiblasio) July 20, 2016

Euclid Beach LIVE

Want some live local music? Head down to the beach! It really is that simple.

This Saturday, the 21st, “Prime Time Big Band” will be hitting the stage on the beach, and you have to check it out.

EUCLID BEACH LIVE – Euclid Beach Park – Fri July 21 https://t.co/NoBmWilhOT pic.twitter.com/BzRWwS8jO9 — Plugged In Cleveland (@PluggedInCle) July 20, 2017

Make sure to check out everyone coming to the beach here.