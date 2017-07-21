Your Cleveland Weekend Preview

July 21, 2017 6:18 AM By Paul Laux
Finally Friday!  So let’s hit the beach, get outside, and go to some awesome events.  Here are some amazing things you need to check out this weekend:

Cleveland Indians: Hot dogs and birthdays!

The tribe is in town, and it’s dollar dog night!  Try to set your record for most eaten, but make sure to enjoy yourself!

After the game, you’ll even get to enjoy some fireworks for their Rock ‘n’ Blast show – Rock together.

But it doesn’t stop there.  On Sunday, it’s Slider’s birthday!  It’s also a kids fun day, so bring the whole family!

Details here.

Art In The Park

Show off your art skills!  Sidewalk chalk counts!  You can check out all the details of the event here.

Euclid Beach LIVE

Want some live local music?  Head down to the beach!  It really is that simple.

This Saturday, the 21st, “Prime Time Big Band” will be hitting the stage on the beach, and you have to check it out.

Make sure to check out everyone coming to the beach here.

