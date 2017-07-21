The Script Detail New Album ‘Freedom Child,’ Announce Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
The Script released the complete tracklisting for their upcoming album, Freedom Child, today (July 21). The band also released dates for a U.S. tour this fall.
Related: Watch The Script Read Sexy Lines from ’50 Shades Darker’
The 14-track record will feature the band’s latest single “Rain” and arrive everywhere Sept. 1. Their fall outing kicks off soon after on Sept. 28 with shows in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more before ending in Las Vegas Oct. 15.
Fans can pre-order the album now. Those who do before July 24 will be granted exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before they become available to the public.
Check out the band’s tour dates:
9/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
9/29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
9/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/02 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Electric Factory
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/07 – Champaign, IL @ University of Illinois
10/08 – Saint Paul, MN @ The Myth
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Freedom Child tracklisting.
1. No Man Is An Island
2. Rain
3. Arms Open
4. Rock The World
5. Mad Love
6. Deliverance
7. Divided States of America
8. Wonders
9. Love Not Lovers
10. Eden
11. Makeup
12. Written In The Scars
13. Awakening
14. Freedom Child