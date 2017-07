There has been a recall on coffee, for an ingredient that might make you a little…confused.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC has issued a recall on their “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee,” after the FDA found an odd additive…

Viagra.

What I call a REAL pick-me-up kind of Joe. https://t.co/gFwo2Ga3Yb via @nbcdfw — Marc Caudel (@DefenseInv) July 21, 2017

Yes, the active ingredients for Viagra were found in the coffee. The company recalled the coffee due to the fact that the ingredient can negatively interact with other prescription medications, but still…the other reason is quite amusing.

Kopi Jantan coffee recalled as it contains the 'active ingredient in Viagra'. Bad news for those who like a stiff drink in the morning. — Stu Jeffries (@stujeffries) July 21, 2017

