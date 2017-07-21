Cleveland Celebrates It’s 221st Birthday On Saturday

July 21, 2017 11:12 AM
(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Happy birthday, Cleveland! The city celebrates 221 years on Saturday – but the celebration starts on Friday in Public Square at noon.

From Fox 8:

The Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve will host a unique celebration to honor our city. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and includes a wreath laying ceremony at the Moses Cleveland statue, and a proclamation from Mayor Frank Jackson.

Another party is being hosted by University Circle, celebrating on Wade Oval from noon until 2 p.m on Friday.

The celebration is family-friendly and open to all. The event includes includes games on the green, bounce houses, and a slice of free birthday cake and ice cream! Seriously – go and you’ll thank us later.

Find out more from Cleveland.com here.

In addition – the Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating its 100th birthday with centennial fireworks at Edgewater Beach on Saturday night. Friday’s festivities at Edgewater include the Euclid Beach Live concert series. Click on the links for more.

[h/t News 5 Cleveland]

