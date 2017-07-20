Tax Free Weekend At Crocker Park

July 20, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Crocker Park

Enjoy a weekend of tax-free shopping and fun, family events August 4-6th at Crocker Park!

Along with saving on qualifying clothing and school supply purchases, Crocker Park will is also host Music in the Park, Fitness in the Park, the North Union Farmer’s Market, Gather on the Green and Stuff the Train with back to school supplies for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

crockerpark 01 Tax Free Weekend At Crocker Park

Ohio Tax Free Weekend 2017

The holiday starts on Friday, August 4, 2017 and ends on Sunday, August 6, 2017. During this time only, you can buy certain items and not pay any sales or use tax. Those items fall into the following categories

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

For more info, visit crockerpark.com.

tax free weekend Tax Free Weekend At Crocker Park

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live