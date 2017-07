Have you ever thought what it would be like to be famous? Like REALLY famous?

You wonder what the fame would be like, the attention, the fans – and aparently all of the weird stuff that also comes along with it. See example below.

Just recently, a man has decided that he is going to smear food on a photo of Ryan Reynolds every day until Reynolds does that to a picture of him.

Why? Who knows. It is pretty entertaining though. He even has his own hashtag – #smearmeryan