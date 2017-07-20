Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead of an apparent suicide, according to a new report by TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 PT.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year.

Bennington was 41 years old.

This is a developing story.