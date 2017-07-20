Northeast Ohio In Competition For Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse

The site of the old Randall Park Mall at the corner of Northfield and Warrensville Center roads could be the site of a new Amazon fulfillment center, as soon as 2018.

An Amazon fulfillment center is where robots, machines, and employees picking merchandise and packing up orders to ship to customers around the country.

Here’s more details of northeast Ohio’s pitch to Amazon from Thursday. From Crain’s Cleveland:

Representatives of Amazon and its development partner were at The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority meeting Thursday morning, July 20, in downtown Cleveland. At the session the port board adopted a measure to authorize a $127 million loan package to aid construction of an 880,000-square-foot fulfillment center on 59 acres of an industrial park that real estate developers Stuart Lichter of Industrial Realty Group of Los Angeles and his Ohio business partner Chris Semarjian of Cleveland launched on the site of the partially demolished mall.

Amazon representative Eric Murray said that the site in North Randall is going up against other potential sites nationwide. There aren’t more than a dozen of these fulfillment centers across the United States, so if Cleveland got it – it would be pretty big!

A decision is said to be expected within 30 days.

The proposed property would be huge – and all that space would be needed for Amazon’s HUGE inventory. Add the fact that this potential spot could be a unique place for Amazon, and this could be big for Cleveland northeast Ohio.

[h/t Crain’s Cleveland]