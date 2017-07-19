Jennifer Lawrence Has Unfortunate Accident At Broadway Event

We all have…personal accidents. However, if you’re a celebrity, these can be found out and then posted for the entire world to hear about.

Sadly, this is exactly what happened to Jennifer Lawrence, after she vomited during a performance of George Orwell’s 1984 – apparently not a show for the faint of heart.

The show is so graphic that several people have even been noted as fainting during the production.

Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! https://t.co/zn8s5hSr0s — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2017

In the middle of the show, Lawrence was seen running from the theater, only to fall ill in the lobby. Though according to her, it had nothing to do with the show at all, but rather a nasty stomach bug she has caught recently.

Apparently though, Lawrence has a history of losing her lunch at high-end events – one time at an Oscars party in 2014 right in front of Miley Cyrus on the porch.

Get well soon!

