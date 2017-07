Remember the old dress debate?

Welp, I guess according to @utahjazz fans this dress is blue and not gold/yellow….. pic.twitter.com/mDV12dhenv — Garrett Nix (@gnix20) July 18, 2017

Well, it looks like there is another debate going around now… and this one hits close to home.

Our good friend Brian Conroy wore this shirt, pictured below, and NO ONE can agree… is it tan…or grey????

Let us hear what you think!