Cleveland Tops Yet Another List Of American Cities

Recently, Cleveland has really been climbing to the top, now getting noticed for art, food, and even sport teams.

The city even recently topped yet another list, but this time for something not as fun…

THE MOST STRESSED.

Cleveland ranked as the 3rd most stressed city, according to @wallethub. Do you agree? https://t.co/tn3xnPDQVZ pic.twitter.com/pQM26ClSug — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 18, 2017

Out of all the major cities, Cleveland came in third as the most stressed, proving that we all need to calm down just a little.

Factors included work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress. The main reason we ranked so high was because of the high poverty rate and highest divorce rate.

#Cincy ranked 16th most stressed city by @wallethub b/c of poverty/divorce rate/family/health & safety stresses. Cleveland in top 3! @FOX19 — Kara Sewell (@FOX19Kara) July 19, 2017

Other Ohio cities made it on the list as well:

16. Cincinnati

23. Akron

26. Toledo

84. Columbus

More here.