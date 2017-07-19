Cleveland Tops Yet Another List Of American Cities

Recently, Cleveland has really been climbing to the top, now getting noticed for art, food, and even sport teams.
The city even recently topped yet another list, but this time for something not as fun…
THE MOST STRESSED.
Out of all the major cities, Cleveland came in third as the most stressed, proving that we all need to calm down just a little.
Factors included work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress. The main reason we ranked so high was because of the high poverty rate and highest divorce rate.
Other Ohio cities made it on the list as well:
16. Cincinnati
23. Akron
26. Toledo
84. Columbus
