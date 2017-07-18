Shark Week Begins Sunday, July 23rd

Shark Week is arguably one of the best things on cable television all summer. And that week is getting close.

*plays Jaws theme music*

THIS SUNDAY!

Shark Week 2017 begins on Sunday, July 23rd and will run for eight days — wrapping up on Sunday, July 30th.

If you’re interested in seeing the most decorated US Olympic swimmer of all time race against a great white shark, you’ve come to the right place.

Phelps will be featured in the first night of Shark Week, in ‘Phelps vs. Shark,’ airing at 8 pm on Sunday, July 23rd. The gold medalist appears to be racing in the open ocean with some equipment help, testing his speed against a shark.

Then, on the final night (8 pm on Sunday, July 30th), Phelps will learn about sharks in the Bahamas on ‘Shark School with Michael Phelps.’

Here’s a rundown of some key episodes fished out by Staten Island Live:

“Sharks and the City: New York,” airing at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, will focus on the potential for Great White sharks to enter New York Harbor.

“The Lost Cage,” airing Wednesday, July 26, at 9 p.m., will feature a team of adventurers floating in a “one-of-a-kind” shark cage in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Shark Swarm,” airing at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, will look at the work of Dr. Tristan Guttridge, who is studying the way different shark species gather at different locations and various times around the world. For a full Shark Week schedule, click here.

[h/t silive.com]