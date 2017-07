When Luke Bryan comes to town, we all know it, and it’s always a party.

For local musician Luke Brown thought it would be fun to play one of Luke’s hits “That’s my kind of night,” for the public on the street.

Thought he got an unexpected audience when Luke Bryan himself showed up, even dancing along with the music!

This street player named Luke Brown is pretty good! Even got @lukebryan dancin! #whoisyou @officialrhettakins A post shared by Ben Hayslip (@benhayslip) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Not even phased, Brown finished the song to the enjoyment of everyone, including Luke. Now THAT’S a performance.

