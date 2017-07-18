Free Barrio For Resident And Fellow Doctors TODAY!

July 18, 2017 5:43 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Barrio

Are you a resident or fellow doctor?  Are you hungry?  Well don’t worry about having to go spend money on lunch if you forgot to pack your own.  Splash, a finance company that provides an online lending option for medical residents and fellows who are looking to refinance their student loan debt, is providing  you a FREE Barrio lunch.

It’s super simple to do, all you have to do is bring your intern/doctor  badge to any Splash employee to receive your $10 voucher which can be used at the Barrio taco truck.  Splash will also be handing out free chips and salsa to all medial staff!

The free lunch starts TODAY at 11am at University Hospitals Main Campus, but there are other future locations as well:

  • July 18th, 11-2pm at University Hospitals Main Campus on Adelbert Road near Lakeside Garden Park.
  • July 25th, 11-2pm at The Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in the Green Space between E. 100 St. (the Crile Building) and E. 96 St. (The Sydell & Arnold Miller Pavillion).
  • Aug 1st, 11-2pm at MetroHealth Main Campus TBD
  • August 8th, 11-2pm at University Hospitals Main Campus on Adelbert Road near Lakeside Garden Park.
  • August 15th, 11-2pm at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in the Green Space between E. 100 St. (the Crile Building) and E. 96 St. (The Sydell & Arnold Miller Pavillion)
  • August  23rd, 11-2pm at University Hospitals Main Campus on Adelbert Road near Lakeside Garden Park.
  • August 29th, 11-2pm at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in the Green Space between E. 100 St. (the Crile Building) and E. 96 St. (The Sydell & Arnold Miller Pavillion)

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live