Preview: Queen + Adam Lambert Setlist

This Friday, Cleveland is welcoming Queen + Adam Lambert with open arms. They’ll be rockin’ the Q like no other and it’s safe to say that we can’t wait. We got our hands on a setlist from a previous show in MN. Take a peek below if you’d like — don’t scroll down if you want to wait and be surprised at the show.

We Will Rock You (teaser) Hammer to Fall Stone Cold Crazy Another One Bites the Dust Fat Bottomed Girls Killer Queen Two Fux (Adam Lambert) Don’t Stop Me Now Bicycle Race I’m in Love with my Car Get Down, Make Love I Want It All Love of My Life Somebody to Love Crazy Little Thing Called Love Drum Battle Under Pressure I Want to Break Free Who Wants to Live Forever Guitar Solo Radio Ga Ga Bohemian Rhapsody We Will Rock You We Are the Champions

Get your tickets here.