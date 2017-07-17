Preview: Queen + Adam Lambert Setlist

This Friday, Cleveland is welcoming Queen + Adam Lambert with open arms. They’ll be rockin’ the Q like no other and it’s safe to say that we can’t wait. We got our hands on a setlist from a previous show in MN. Take a peek below if you’d like — don’t scroll down if you want to wait and be surprised at the show.

  1. We Will Rock You (teaser)
  2. Hammer to Fall
  3. Stone Cold Crazy
  4. Another One Bites the Dust
  5. Fat Bottomed Girls
  6. Killer Queen
  7. Two Fux (Adam Lambert)
  8. Don’t Stop Me Now
  9. Bicycle Race
  10. I’m in Love with my Car
  11. Get Down, Make Love
  12. I Want It All
  13. Love of My Life
  14. Somebody to Love
  15. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  16. Drum Battle
  17. Under Pressure
  18. I Want to Break Free
  19. Who Wants to Live Forever
  20. Guitar Solo
  21. Radio Ga Ga
  22. Bohemian Rhapsody
  23. We Will Rock You
  24. We Are the Champions

Get your tickets here.

