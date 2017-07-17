Men Might WANT To Shop With Their Wives After This Invention

If you’re married, or even just in a relationship, you know that eventually your wife will want to shop – it’s something that everyone has to deal with.

Usually it ends up being an entire day of walking around, holding a purse and waiting outside a dressing room. However, a mall in China has finally come up with a solution

HUSBAND PODS!

China mall introduces 'husband storage' pods where wives can leave them to play retro games while they go shopping https://t.co/kpA21ntkTT pic.twitter.com/RGARFvaHwT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 17, 2017

Yes, you really did read that right, and it’s just as delightfully odd as you’d imagine.

Currently, the pods are free, and feature an array of classic games like Tekken 3 that the user can play with. Eventually the pods will be a small fee.

Only one complaint really arose after one man said it got hot in there after a few minutes because of the lack of ventilation. Maybe that’s better than cloth shopping though.