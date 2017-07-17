A Final Decision On Ryan Lochte Has Been Reached

No more than a year ago, Ryan Lochte was all over the news after an incident where was accused of filing a false police report of a robbery at a gas station.

After nearly a year of deliberation, even causing him to be summoned back to Brazil, the courts have thrown out all of the charges against Lochte, which could have landed him in Brazilian prison for 18 months.

An investigation by USA TODAY Sports found that, despite embellishments, the framework of Lochte’s story was true. https://t.co/gnZekIviZ8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2017

“We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while also acknowledging that he committed no crime while in Brazil. We are hopeful that the prosecution accepts the court’s decision so that this story can finally be put to rest,” Jeff Ostrow, Lochte’s Florida-based attorney said.

The cases took many winding turns, however it all seems to be over. However, his suspension remained, disqualifying him from swimming in competition until June 30th, keeping him out of nationals.

There is currently no timetable of return for the Olympic swimmer after the birth of his son.