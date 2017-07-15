Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 15, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Believer-Imagine Dragons

3. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

4. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

6. Issues-Julia Michaels

7. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

9. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

10. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

11. Attention-Charlie Puth

12. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

13. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

14. The Cure-Lady Gaga

15. Now or Never-Halsey

16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

17. Drink Up-Train

18. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

19. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

20. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

