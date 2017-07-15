Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 15, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Believer-Imagine Dragons
3. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
4. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
5. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
6. Issues-Julia Michaels
7. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
9. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
10. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
11. Attention-Charlie Puth
12. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
13. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
14. The Cure-Lady Gaga
15. Now or Never-Halsey
16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
17. Drink Up-Train
18. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
19. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
20. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.