The Next iPhone Might Have A Laser On It

By the time we get used to our iPhones, there’s already a new one right around the corner.

And just when we thought they couldn’t add any other features to our beloved robots, they go ahead and start talking LASERS!?

According to “Fast Company,” Apple is working on making video games and cameras even better.

What will the laser do?

It’ll actually track depth perception so you can use it to take better photos. You’ll also be able to play around with augmented reality apps.

We don’t really understand how all this technical stuff works, but man, do our selfies and portraits look good!