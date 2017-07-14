The Next iPhone Might Have A Laser On It

July 14, 2017 11:52 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Apple, Fast Company, iPhone, Q104

By the time we get used to our iPhones, there’s already a new one right around the corner.

And just when we thought they couldn’t add any other features to our beloved robots, they go ahead and start talking LASERS!?

According to “Fast Company,” Apple is working on making video games and cameras even better.

What will the laser do?

It’ll actually track depth perception so you can use it to take better photos.  You’ll also be able to play around with augmented reality apps.

We don’t really understand how all this technical stuff works, but man, do our selfies and portraits look good!

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live