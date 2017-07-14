Here’s How To Get Free Starbucks Today

According to Fox 8 —

Starbucks is handing out its newest drink at no cost to customers Friday.

The chain is introducing its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions. They contain tea, fruit and botanical blends and are slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

They’re made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, and there are 45 calories in a Grande-sized beverage.

The flavors are pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea, and they’ll be available year-round.

Customers can get a tall, 12-ounce drink between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Your window is small for the free drink, but, free is free, so get there ASAP!

G🌺🌼d feels g🍑🍓d. New Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, made with freshly steeped fruit & botanical blends. #IcedTeaInfusions pic.twitter.com/GlRwW7Me3C — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 11, 2017

ALSO – don’t forget today is also the day when you can score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for only 80 cents!