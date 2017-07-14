Here’s How To Get Free Starbucks Today

July 14, 2017 11:26 AM By Aly Tanner
According to Fox 8

Starbucks is handing out its newest drink at no cost to customers Friday.

The chain is introducing its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions.  They contain tea, fruit and botanical blends and are slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

They’re made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, and there are 45 calories in a Grande-sized beverage.

The flavors are pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea, and they’ll be available year-round.

Customers can get a tall, 12-ounce drink between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Your window is small for the free drink, but, free is free, so get there ASAP!

ALSO – don’t forget today is also the day when you can score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for only 80 cents!

