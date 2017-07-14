Concert Giant Takes Over Agora

The long-rumored takeover of the historic Agora Theatre and Ballroom by concert giant AEG Presents is now a fact.

Shawn Trell, chief operating officer of the California- based company, and Chris Zitterbart, who has run the concert venue as owner and chief concert buyer since moving his operations from Peabody’s in 2013, confirmed the deal with The Plain Dealer. It will be finalized today and marked with a press conference at the theater at 5000 Euclid Ave. this morning.

Live Nation’s presence in Cleveland isn’t really a concern for Trell, he said. That’s even though Live Nation owns the House of Blues and books all the nonclassical events at Blossom Music Center as well as shows at venues like The Q and more.

The current schedule for the Agora remains unchanged, said Zitterbart. Neither he nor Trell would say when any renovationswould take place.

