Andrew McMahon In Cleveland Opening For Billy Joel At Progressive Field Friday Night

Are you seeing Andrew McMahon at Progressive Field tonight? He’s opening up for the legendary Billy Joel at Progressive Field!

Jeremiah and Jeff from the Q104 morning show were lucky enough to go to Andrew’s hotel room and ask him a few questions!

McMahon talks about a lot of ‘firsts,’ like the first song he learned to play on the piano. He also talked about playing to a big baseball stadium like the one here in Cleveland.

