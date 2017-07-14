2017 Emmy Nominations Are Out!

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us and the nominations were announced. The Emmys will air September 17 hosted by Stephen Colbert. Here’s a list of some of the nominations.

Best Comedy

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis, (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard of Lies”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX Networks)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX Networks)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard Of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Guest Actress, Drama

Alison Wright, “The Americans” (FX)

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers” (HBO)

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Guest Actor, Drama

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” (Netflix)

BD Wong, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Denis O’Hare, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Guest Actress, Comedy

Wanda Sykes, “black-ish” (ABC)

Carrie Fisher, “Catastophe” (Amazon)

Becky Ann Baker, “Girls” (HBO)

Angela Bassett, “Master Of None” (Netflix)

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Guest Actor, Comedy

Riz Ahmed, “Girls” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Girls” (HBO)

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tom Hanks, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hugh Laurie, “Veep” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Reality Host

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior”)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

For a complete list, head here.