Unreleased Michael Jackson Album Goes Up for Auction

July 13, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: jeremiah and jeff show, Michael Jackson, Music

An album containing nine unheard Michael Jackson songs will be auctioned off by a New York auction house in late July.

The album, which appears as a blank disc with the word “Bible” written in pen, is one of many Jackson items available to preview before a public online auction.

The starting bid is $50,000, though organizers say that they expect the final price to go as high as $1 million.

There’s a catch though. Whoever takes home the CD, WILL NOT own rights to the music.

According to the auction house, the album was recovered by “the personal friend and personal assistant to Michael whose family was very close.”

See original story from Rolling Stone.

