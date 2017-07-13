Local College Students Carry On Tinder Exchange for 3 Years

Two rising seniors at Kent State have been a part of a bit on tinder.Michelle Arendas. and Josh Avsec matched on tinder in September of 2014 and have been keeping up the joke for almost three years.

Back in the day Josh sent a casual message and Michelle didn’t respond for two months! And they’ve been continuing this ruse since. Fast-forward to July 7, 2017. Josh sent out this now viral tweet that got the attention of the internet as well as Tinder.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Tinder saw the reactions based off of Josh’s tweet and decided it was time the two met “IRL”.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

So of course, the two took to Tinder to pick a place and decided on Maui. And with that…tinder replied “Pack your bags!”

Let’s hope the two keep us updated! We’re rooting for you!