Local College Students Carry On Tinder Exchange for 3 Years

July 13, 2017 8:09 AM
Two rising seniors at Kent State have been a part of a bit on tinder.Michelle Arendas. and Josh Avsec matched on tinder in September of 2014 and have been keeping up the joke for almost three years.

Back in the day Josh sent a casual message and Michelle didn’t respond for two months! And they’ve been continuing this ruse since. Fast-forward to July 7, 2017. Josh sent out this now viral tweet that got the attention of the internet as well as Tinder.

 

Tinder saw the reactions based off of Josh’s tweet and decided it was time the two met “IRL”.

So of course, the two took to Tinder to pick a place and decided on Maui. And with that…tinder replied “Pack your bags!”

Let’s hope the two keep us updated! We’re rooting for you!

 

