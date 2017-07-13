Happy National French Fry Day! Here’s Where To Get Fry Deals & Freebies

Happy National French Fry Day!

We didn’t invent them, that credit goes to Belgium, but fries are definitely an all-American favorite.

To celebrate this tasty holiday, here’s where you can get a deal on French fries today:

Arby’s: Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed.

BurgerFi: Purchase any burger or hot dog today and get a free regular order of fries.

Burger King: Get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small order of fries for $3.49.

Dairy Queen: At select locations, you can buy small fries for $1 all day on July 13.

Houlihan’s: Enjoy bottomless Parmesan frites and regular fries all day at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Get a free order of medium fries with any app-based purchase every Friday through Sept. 7th.

Omaha Steaks: Order a burger and get an order of steak fries for $2.99.

Pizza Hut: Get 24 WingStreet wings with sauces plus two orders of waffle fries for $19.99 with coupon code YWM.

Steak ‘n Shake: Buy $25 worth of gift cards, get a free double steakburger with cheese, a regular soft drink and, what else, an order of fries.

Wingstop: Get a free order of fries — and a gift on your birthday — when you sign up for The Club through Wingstop.