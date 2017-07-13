Attention Walmart Shoppers: Please Stand For The National Anthem!

July 13, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: James Fruits, national anthem, walmart

Cleveland native James Fruits was on a family vacation in Osage Beach, Missouri when he went into a Walmart. As a dare, he started to sing the National Anthem in the aisle with the flags.

Once an employee heard his voice, she asked him to sign over the intercom. And now, the man is viral.

To thank him for his beautiful rendition, employees gave Fruits  a $10 gift card and sweet Wal-Mart cape.

This isnt the first time James Fruits serenaded a public audience with his patriotism. Seven years ago, he was captured singing “Proud To Be An American” at a Waffle House.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
July 13, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live