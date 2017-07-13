Attention Walmart Shoppers: Please Stand For The National Anthem!

Cleveland native James Fruits was on a family vacation in Osage Beach, Missouri when he went into a Walmart. As a dare, he started to sing the National Anthem in the aisle with the flags.

Once an employee heard his voice, she asked him to sign over the intercom. And now, the man is viral.

To thank him for his beautiful rendition, employees gave Fruits a $10 gift card and sweet Wal-Mart cape.

This isnt the first time James Fruits serenaded a public audience with his patriotism. Seven years ago, he was captured singing “Proud To Be An American” at a Waffle House.