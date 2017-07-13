Aly Chats With Kumail Nanjiani And Emily V. Gordon Of ‘The Big Sick’

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after one of his standup sets.

However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents.

This morning, star of THE BIG SICK Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon called Q104 to chat with Aly about the film (below).

When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-ofwar between his family and his heart.

THE BIG SICK is directed by Michael Showalter (Hello My Name Is Doris) and produced by Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, This Is 40) and Barry Mendel (Trainwreck, The Royal Tenenbaums).

THE BIG SICK is in theaters now! Go see it!