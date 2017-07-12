What You Need To Know: Billy Joel at Progressive Field

Well, first thing is first. A limited amount of tickets have been made available to see Billy Joel at Progressive Field on FRIDAY! Don’t miss your “Big Shot” to see the music legend in concert → http://bit.ly/BillyJoelCle

When: Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8. Be sure to get there early because Andrew McMahon, another amazing artist, is opening for The Entertainer.

Jeremiah spoke with McMahon last time he was in town and got the inside scoop on how much being the opening acts means to him. Check out the exclusive interview below!

Setlist: We all know Mr. Joel has tons of hits… like seriously, tons. We’ve heard he gives the crowd options as to what he should play next, so get ready so scream very loudly for the songs you want. However, we did get our hands on the most recent setlist from his previous show at Madison Square Garden.

What you can bring in: Because the game is at a Major League Baseball park, standard Cleveland Indians rules apply.

Permitted items – banners, bottled water, cameras without detachable lenses, cell phones, service animals, small single serving juice boxes and food items, small bags (e.g. purses) and soft-sided coolers, strollers, umbrellas.

Restricted items – action sports equipment, alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs, bags exceeding the maximum size of 16x16x8 inches, cans, glass, squeeze bottles, and thermos bottles, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, “e-cigarettes,” vapor cigarettes, or any device that mimics smoking, firearms/weapons, pets, poles and/or sticks, large bags and hard sided coolers, laser pointers and similar items.

Click here for more information.

Directions and Parking:

Address:

2401 Ontario St

Cleveland, OH 44115

Turn-By-Turn Directions:

Click Here for Google Maps

Traffic Info:

Click Here for up to date traffic information from ODOT

Progressive Field is easily accessible from I-90, I-77, and I-71. Check out this helpful page from their website for more information on directions.

We expect some parking rates to be a bit more expensive than usual for the big event on Saturday, but here’s a helpful picture of some garages around the area (prices may vary).