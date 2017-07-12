The Rock For President?

July 12, 2017 11:23 AM By Aly Tanner
Can you imaging saying President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?  It could happen.

A campaign committee has formally filed a petition with the Federal Election Commission to start the process of getting the wrestler-turned-actor to the White House.

Kenton Tilford filed a statement of organization titled “Run the Rock 2020” on Sunday.  At this point, it’s not clear what connection the West Virginia native has to The Rock.

The Rock hasn’t addressed this situation, but some of his past statement suggest that he’s not opposed to being the leader of the free world.

Remember the bit he did on Saturday night live with Tom Hanks?

twitter exploded after dwayne the rock johnson announced his 2020 presidential run with vp tom hanks on snl The Rock For President?

